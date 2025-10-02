UHealth opens SoLé Mia Medical Center in North Miami-Dade with artificial intelligence at the core

A brand-new UHealth medical center has opened in North Miami-Dade, and it is using artificial intelligence at nearly every stage of care to speed up service and expand access for patients across South Florida.

The UHealth SoLé Mia Medical Center is the largest outpatient facility the health system has ever built, and AI is already integrated into nearly every step of the patient experience.

"It's beyond limits what we can think of. It's in every aspect of what we do now it seems it's going to be. I don't wanna say the future. It is the now and it's made our life a lot easier," said Dr. Safwat Zaki, a urologist with the Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

Artificial intelligence in patient care

From check-in to imaging, leaders say artificial intelligence is helping reduce wait times and ease the strain on doctors.

"The demands of the patients and the different specialties and sub-specialties that we have to deal with. It's convenient now having artificial intelligence just helping us and getting things properly done… It makes our lives a lot easier," Dr. Zaki said.

A one-stop shop for specialties

Beyond the technology, UHealth leaders emphasized the goal of the new facility is to provide easy access to care. The center offers more than 30 specialties under one roof.

"It's our one-stop shop for all your healthcare needs so anything from getting an MRI to getting your eyes checked on the same day you can do that all in the same day as well as all under the same roof," said Vandana Pathak, assistant vice president of ambulatory services.

Built for growth and innovation

The new center was designed with space to expand as technology and community needs grow. The building includes 60,000 square feet of open space reserved for future use.

"20,000 square feet of that space within the next year knowing that we will grow. We also have an entire 6th floor shell space of 30,000 square feet that is unprotected so as the community grows we can also program that space for future clinical growth," Pathak said.

Strong demand in the first week

The center opened Tuesday and has already seen hundreds of patients in its first week. Officials said they expect to treat about 100,000 people a year once the facility reaches full capacity.