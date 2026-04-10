UFC superstars visit Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami ahead of fight night

It's UFC Fight Week here on CBS Miami as we get ready for UFC 327 on Saturday, and ahead of the event some current and former UFC superstars are taking time to give back to young people here in South Florida.

CBS News Miami's Samantha Rivera shows us how they're putting a spotlight on those being treated at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

"I had a chance to go to the kids' room and talk to the parents and talk to the kids to give them some hope," Alexandre Pantoja said.

Pantoja and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were at the hospital and played some games and even joined a radio station with the kids.

"This is what I used to do before my fights and after my fights," Jedrzejczyk said. "It makes me an even more humble person and it helps me appreciate everything."

This is the fourth-straight year that UFC has come to the children's hospital and donated toys to try and help make the hard days a bit easier.

And Pantoja donated even more from his own pocket.

"When I come back here I go to the shopping center and buy a lot of toys and come back here and feel like Santa Claus," Pantoja said.

While Pantoja and Jedrzejczyk are looking forward to UFC 327 on Saturday, they say the real champions are at the hospital.

"Their road might not be the easiest, but it's definitely worth trying and fighting every single day," Jedrzejczyk said. "That's the value in life. Staying healthy and happy."