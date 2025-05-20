Watch CBS News
Video shows Uber driver allegedly threatening passenger with gun, Hollywood police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Uber driver faces charges after pointing gun at passenger, police say
South Florida Uber driver faces charges after pointing gun at passenger, police say 00:40

A confrontation between an Uber driver and a passenger that was caught on video has led to aggravated assault charges, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street.

The suspect, identified as Jennifer Benitez, 23, allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a passenger that escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to detectives, Benitez then displayed a firearm and threatened the victim. The incident was recorded on video, authorities said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit obtained a warrant for Benitez's arrest. She was taken into custody in Port St. Lucie and extradited to Broward County.

Uber responds to incident

"This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver's access to the app and are continuing to investigate," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the company, Uber is continuing its investigation and remains committed to the safety of riders and drivers on the platform.

