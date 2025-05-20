Video shows Uber driver allegedly threatening passenger with gun, Hollywood police say

South Florida Uber driver faces charges after pointing gun at passenger, police say

A confrontation between an Uber driver and a passenger that was caught on video has led to aggravated assault charges, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street.

The suspect, identified as Jennifer Benitez, 23, allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a passenger that escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to detectives, Benitez then displayed a firearm and threatened the victim. The incident was recorded on video, authorities said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit obtained a warrant for Benitez's arrest. She was taken into custody in Port St. Lucie and extradited to Broward County.

Uber responds to incident

"This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver's access to the app and are continuing to investigate," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the company, Uber is continuing its investigation and remains committed to the safety of riders and drivers on the platform.