Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Miami, police say

An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger appeared in bond court Monday after his arrest over the weekend, authorities said.

Yaroslandys Romero, 35, is charged with sexual battery, battery and indecent exposure.

According to an arrest report, Romero picked up the victim from a friend's house and initially drove as she sat in the backseat.

After she requested a phone charger, he suggested she move to the front seat to be closer to his phone

Once she did, Romero allegedly began touching her arm and asked for a kiss. He then pulled over on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near LeJeune Road, where he allegedly grabbed and forcefully kissed her.

According to police, he exposed himself and forced the victim to perform oral sex before cleaning himself with a towel and dropping her off at her destination.

Uber responds, investigation ongoing

Uber condemned the alleged assault in a statement, saying:

"What this rider experienced is nothing short of a nightmare. We take the safety of the Uber community seriously and have removed the driver's access from the app. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation."

CBS News Miami attempted to speak with someone at Romero's home, but a woman who answered declined to comment.

Romero has been ordered to stay away from the victim and is prohibited from driving for any rideshare service.

The case remains under investigation.