U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings tests politive for COVID-19

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - After speaking Saturday at a major Florida Democratic Party event, U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"I've tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms," Demings said in a Twitter post.

"Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe." Demings, a congresswoman from Orlando, spoke Saturday at the party's "Leadership Blue" event in Tampa. She is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 1:11 PM

