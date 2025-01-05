Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says "I'm out," hints at uncertain future with Miami after playoff elimination

MIAMI — Just minutes after the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the NFL playoffs, one of their star players left reporters stunned.

When asked about his message for Miami after the Dolphins lost to the New York Jets 32-20 on Sunday evening, receiver Tyreek Hill responded by questioning his own future with the team.

"This is the first time I haven't been in the playoffs," he said. "For me, I have to do what's best for me and my family if that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out. It was great playing here."

McDaniel reacts

Hill's comments came after he finished two catches for 20 yards and not play a single snap in the fourth quarter, something that Coach Mike McDaniel said he was told "right before the drive."

While at the podium for the postgame press conference, McDaniel said he was not going to comment on Hill's statements at this time.

"Emotions are high, especially after a game like that," McDaniel said. "There will be conversations that will be direct in the next couple of days. There is a lot of power in having a team that wants to play together and go for a common goal. I'm not going to put too much weight on second-hand postgame disappointment statements.

"We'll see how the next couple of days progress with those conversations with him and I."

McDaniel did say he was told at one point in the second half that Hill was "unavailable right before a drive" and was not told it was the result of a new injury. Hill, however, said he was "pulled" from the game.

"At that point in time, the focus was on the players and I didn't take the time to figure out more into that," the coach said. "There were guys on the field that were competing. We were trying to win a game, so my focus was there."

McDaniel also warned about matching "emotion with emotion" after a game.

"I'm not going to make a rash judgement on something that is a little bit cloudy in the heat of the moment for multiple reasons," he said. "Clarity will be found and you do move forward with conviction as a football team. I look forward to having conversations with him this week."

Hill on Tua

Hill had two catches for 20 yards against the Jets after being listed as questionable with a wrist injury and illness. He also returned a punt for 2 yards in the loss that ended the Dolphins' season under .500 at 8-9 on a day when they were eliminated from the playoffs when Denver beat Kansas City while Miami was still playing.

He bemoaned not having quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the last two games of the season with a hip injury.

"Whenever you're missing your franchise player, it kind of (stinks)," Hill said.

Starts and ends with controversy

After leading the NFL with 1,799 yards receiving last season, Hill finished this season — his third with the Dolphins — with just 959 on 81 catches. It was the first time he didn't have 1,000 yards receiving since he had 860 with Kansas City in an injury-filled 2019 season. It was also his fewest receptions since he had 58 in that same season.

"Love fin nation," Hill wrote on X after the game. "Blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing, but respect and love."

Earlier this season, Hill made headlines when two Miami-Dade Police motorcycle officers pulled him over after he appeared to speed past them on the roadway entering Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Dolphins' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8.

The traffic stop quickly escalated after Hill and one of the officers argued about keeping his driver-side window down, police bodycam video showed. After being told to open his door, the second officer reached into Hill's car, dragged him out and forced him onto the ground to handcuff him.

Fellow Dolphin Calais Campbell, who saw what happened while driving to the stadium, was also handcuffed by police after he was told to leave. Both Hill and Campbell were released, and Hill received citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation but was never arrested.

In a statement after the incident, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said she requested an "immediate review" of the details surrounding the traffic stop.

Weeks after the incident, Hill demanded that Officer Danny Torres, who pulled him out of the car, be fired.

Those citations were dismissed in a Miami-Dade County court in November for lack of prosecution after the officer who issued them failed to show up for the hearing.