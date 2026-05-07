Influencer suing former Dolphins player Tyreek Hill takes the stand in Broward during opening statements

Social media influencer and model Sophie Hall testified Thursday during opening statements in her civil trial against former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hall, who has millions of followers online, is suing Hill, claiming he broke her leg during a visit to his Southwest Ranches estate in 2023.

Hall claims she fell after Hill "charged" her while they were practicing football drills in the backyard.

Her lawyer, Jonathan Gdanski, told jurors, "She hit the floor and felt pain".

Hill's attorney, Rob Horwitz, argued that Hall chose to visit the player and, therefore, "assumed any risk". Horwitz said Hall never reported being hurt and waited more than a month to get medical treatment.

Horwitz also claimed the two had sex, and Hall stayed at the home for a few days.

During her testimony, Hall gave jurors a view of her life, detailing her struggles as a single mother before she secured a modeling contract and achieved success on Instagram.

Testimony will resume on Friday.