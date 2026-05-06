Jury selected in social media influencer's civil lawsuit against former Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill

A jury has been selected in the civil lawsuit filed against former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Social media influencer and model Sophie Hall is suing Hill, claiming he broke her leg at his home in 2023.

Broward Circuit Judge David Haimes told a pool of potential jurors Wednesday that Hall "claims she was injured by Hill during drill activities in his backyard". Hall's lawsuit is supported by pictures of the injury she says she suffered.

Hall's lawyers spent several hours on Wednesday grilling potential jurors on matters including their ability to be impartial and their opinions on large judgments in civil cases.

Hill denies all the allegations, including this case, arguing that Hall "assumed the risk when she visited him".

Opening statements for the case are scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.

The civil suit marks the latest legal hurdle for Hill, who was released from the Dolphins in February of this year after suffering a knee injury.

He was also detained in 2024 for alleged speeding outside Hard Rock Stadium and is currently fighting allegations of domestic violence from his estranged wife.