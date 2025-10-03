Tyreek Hill boosts spirits of Miami Dolphins with headquarters visit soon after major knee surgery

Tyreek Hill popped in for a visit at the Miami Dolphins' headquarters on Friday, lifting the spirits of teammates just four days after a major knee injury that ended the dynamic receiver's season.

Hill sustained significant ligament damage, including a torn ACL, in the Dolphins' 27-21 victory over the New York Jets in a Monday night matchup of winless teams. Miami visits Carolina on Sunday with both teams at 1-3.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sits in the end zone before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The 31-year-old Hill got attention on social media for appearing upbeat while in the hospital for surgery. That continued after his release, with him showing up at Friday's team meeting.

"He was just there, you know what I'm saying?" Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "Even that is saying a whole lot. I think he's, what, two days out of surgery? A major surgery, not like a little scope or something. Having him in the building and seeing that he wants to be present and around the team means a lot."

Hill's left knee was injured after a catch as he got tackled near the New York sideline early in the third quarter. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and the knee appeared to twist severely as Hill was getting pulled down.

Coach Mike McDaniel also brought up Hill's visit in his meeting with reporters.

Miami is coming off its first victory, but now must move on without one of the league's top playmakers. He led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns two years ago.

The Dolphins reached the playoffs in each of Hill's first two seasons with the team after missing the postseason the previous five years.