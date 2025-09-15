Watch CBS News
Two workers injured in North Miami Beach construction site accident

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Two workers were rushed to the hospital on Monday morning after a construction site accident in North Miami Beach. 

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the accident happened at a building under construction at NE 163 Street and Biscayne Boulevard. They said it came in as a medical call, with reports of a "possible mechanical failure" at the site.  

North Miami Beach police initially reported this was a fall from a scaffolding. 

The injured workers were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition. The other workers' injuries were less severe, according to police, and they were listed as stable. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

