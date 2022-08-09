Watch CBS News
Two women injured in Hollywood plaza shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two women were injured in a Hollywood shooting on Monday.

Police said around 6:15 p.m. they received word of a possible shooting in a small strip shopping plaza in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street.

When officers arrived, they found two females who had "injuries consistent with a shooting" in a laundromat in the plaza.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

At this time police are requesting the assistance of the community. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police or Broward Crime Stoppers.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 9:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

