Two students arrested for bringing weapons to Pembroke Pines charter school, police say

Two students at a Pembroke Pines charter school were arrested Tuesday after being found with weapons on campus, according to police.

An image shared by authorities on X showed a collection of confiscated weapons, all of which appear to be disguised or modified everyday items, likely designed for concealment or self-defense. They included two pairs of metallic blue brass knuckles, a pointed kubotan-style keychain, a lipstick-shaped object possibly used to conceal pepper spray or a stun gun, a personal safety alarm, a fluffy blue pom-pom used as a disguise or accessory and a knife hidden inside a key-shaped handle.

Police emphasized that neither student made any threats toward classmates, staff, or the school and there were no safety concerns at any time.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department announced the arrests in a school advisory, saying officers quickly secured the situation and that investigations are underway.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns about campus safety in Broward County after two separate gun-related discoveries at Miramar High School this week.

Two gun-related incidents at Miramar High School this week

On Monday, an 11th-grade student at Miramar High was arrested after a metal detector at the school flagged a gun hidden in his backpack. Police said that firearm was not loaded and the student did not have any ammunition. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Then on Tuesday, a loaded gun was found on the grounds of Miramar High School, though not in any student's possession. Investigators are now conducting forensic tests on the weapon to determine who may have brought it onto campus and how long it had been there.

Broward superintendent talks school safety

Broward Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said that while he remains concerned about the incidents, he is confident in the district's safety systems, pointing to how metal detectors and quick actions by students and staff led to the discoveries.

"School safety is everyone's responsibility," Hepburn said, urging parents to have conversations with their children about the serious consequences of bringing weapons onto school grounds.