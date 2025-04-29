Loaded gun found at Miramar High School a day after unloaded weapon was confiscated on campus, police say

One day after an unloaded gun was found at Miramar High School, it happened again - only this time the weapon was loaded, according to police.

"Our schools continue to be safe and secure, especially with our high schools with their metal detection," Broward Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said.

The superintendent said Miramar police are investigating after the gun was found on the school's campus at 3601 SW 89 Avenue.

"Today, I am highly concerned because we did find a weapon on campus, our secondary systems allowed us to find that. A person seeing something and saying something and the security staff quickly responded and found that weapon that was reported to them while on campus," Hepburn said.

Hepburn said they are looking into how the weapon came to the campus.

"I want to ensure our community that our systems that are in placed worked. Yesterday our metal detectors detected a gun and today we had a student who saw something and said something. We are extremely concerned that it happened, however I trust in our superintendent and our police department that we are going to get to the bottom of it," Rebecca Thompson, school board member for District 2, said.

Miramar police Chief Delrish Moss said the gun was found on school property but not in anyone's possession.

"One of the things that we are doing is, we collected that weapon and we're looking backwards, to do forensics on it to make sure that we can discover who had it at some point, how long ago they had it and where it came from," he said.

Moss added they not sure how long the weapon had been on the campus.

On Monday, an 11th grader was arrested after a gun in his backpack set off a metal detector. Miramar police said the gun was not loaded and the student did not have any ammunition on him. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Hepburn reminds parents that school safety is everyone's responsibility and encouraged them to talk to their children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons or other banned items onto school campuses.