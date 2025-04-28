Watch CBS News
Student taken into custody after weapon found at Miramar High School, principal says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami.
A student at Miramar High School was taken into custody Monday morning after allegedly bringing a weapon onto campus, according to the school's principal.

In a message to parents, principal Winfred Porter said the high school's security team found and confiscated the weapon when a metal detector activated. It was in the possession of one of the school's students.

"I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school, students or staff," Porter said. "The student will face appropriate school disciplinary measures." 

Porter reminded parents that school safety is everyone's responsibility and encouraged them to remind their children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons or other banned items onto school campuses.

John MacLauchlan

