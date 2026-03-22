Two shootings in 24 hours leave West Perrine Community on edge; police seek suspects

In less than 24 hours, two separate shootings have shaken a West Perrine neighborhood, leaving residents grieving and searching for answers.

The violence began Saturday night, when 21-year-old Kenneth Walters Jr. was shot and killed on Homestead Avenue near West Guava Street. Miami-Dade deputies say Walters was shot multiple times during a large birthday party shortly before 10 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A growing memorial now marks the spot where Walters lost his life, with loved ones and neighbors leaving flowers to honor his memory.

"It's a sad situation. I feel for the family," said neighbor Errol A. Campbell. "Very nice young fellow. I've never seen that young fellow in any problems."

Shockingly, just feet away from the Saturday night crime scene, another shooting erupted Sunday evening — also during a birthday party. Gunfire rang out shortly before 6:30 p.m., sending residents scrambling and prompting a heavy police response. Investigators placed multiple evidence markers on the road as they searched for clues.

"I visit this area and I never, ever heard a gunshot ever," Campbell added, expressing disbelief over the back-to-back incidents.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive or whether the two shootings are directly connected, but neighbors believe there may be a link. Police are continuing to search for the suspects responsible for both shootings.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

As West Perrine residents cope with the aftermath, the community is left hoping for answers and an end to the violence.