Police: Two people in custody after rollover crash in Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI-DADE -- Two people were taken into custody after they fled a vehicle crash near the Pelican Harbor Marina boat ramp in Miami, according to police. 

The vehicle caught on fire and left a wreckage on scene. 

According to North Bay Village police, the vehicle crash was a result of an attempted traffic stop in North Bay Village.

Officials say a high-speed chase did not occur.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:33 AM

