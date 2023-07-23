Police: Two people in custody after rollover crash in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE -- Two people were taken into custody after they fled a vehicle crash near the Pelican Harbor Marina boat ramp in Miami, according to police.
The vehicle caught on fire and left a wreckage on scene.
According to North Bay Village police, the vehicle crash was a result of an attempted traffic stop in North Bay Village.
Officials say a high-speed chase did not occur.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.