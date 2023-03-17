Watch CBS News
Two people in critical condition after NW Dade shooting

MIAMI - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of NW Miami Court after they received a ShotSpotter Alert for gunfire. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:51 AM

