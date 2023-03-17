Two people in critical condition after NW Dade shooting
MIAMI - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of NW Miami Court after they received a ShotSpotter Alert for gunfire. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.