Northbound Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise shut down due to deadly wrong-way crash

The northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway have been temporarily shut down in Sunrise after a deadly wrong-way crash.

Sunrise Fire Rescue said they responded to a head-on collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car just before 3 a.m. They said the red passenger car was driving south in the northbound lanes and hit the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the passenger car died, according to fire rescue. The driver of the tractor trailer is fine.

The lanes are temporarily closed between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard for the accident investigation. Drivers are being forced to exit at Oakland Park Boulevard.

The best alternates are Nob Hill Road, Pine Island Road, and University Drive