Two Florida beaches make Tripadvisor's "best of the best" in US list

MIAMI - Florida is known for its sultry weather and beaches, two of which have landed on Tripadvisor's list of best in the US.

The beaches list is part of Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, which are determined based on millions of reviews submitted by travelers over the course of 2022.

Tripadvisor looked at the quality and quantity of ratings in determining the rankings.

Hawaii had the strongest showing with three beaches in the top 10, while Florida and California both had two. Beaches in Georgia, Oregon, and Maine also made the list.

Coming in at number one was Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii. Florida nabbed the number two spot with Siesta Beach on Siesta Key.

Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island in Georgia came in third, Hanalei Beach on Kauai, Hawaii came in fourth, and Ho'okipa Beach Park on Maui, Hawaii came in fifth.

Ranking number six was Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, Florida.

Round out the top ten were Cannon Beach in Oregon, Coronado Beach in California, Ogunquit Beach in Maine, and La Jolla Cove in La Jolla, California.