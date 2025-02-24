Try you luck with 4 new Florida Lottery scratch-off games

Watch CBS News
The Florida Lottery is giving players new ways to win with four new scratch-off games that launch in February.

For $2, the QUICK $100s scratch-off game offers prizes starting at $4. According to the Lottery, there are over $18.8 million in cash prizes and more than 2.7 million winning tickets. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-5. Players can win up to 10 times on a single ticket

For $5, the 5 TIMES LUCKY game has more than 4 million winning tickets, including 4 top prizes of $1 million. This game's overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-4.

Also for $5, there is the $25, $50 OR $100 game that offers over $62 million in $25, $50, and $100 prizes. There are more than 1.7 million winning tickets. The overall odds of getting a winning ticket are about 1-in-10. 

Finally, there is the $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER game which offers over $1.2 billion in cash prizes, including 62 top prizes from $1 million to $25 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4. Game tickets cost $50 each.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.8 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

