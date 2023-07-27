Trump's legal team seeking a meeting with special counsel as federal indictment looms

Donald Trump's legal team is seeking a meeting with special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday, as a potential federal indictment looms, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Since receiving a letter from Smith indicating he's a target of the investigation earlier this month, Trump had argued against a meeting between his attorneys and Smith's team because the former president believed the indictment was already a done deal, two sources familiar with his thinking said.

The grand jury hearing evidence from the special counsel's probe into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election is sitting Thursday at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

CNN spotted jurors and a prosecutor working for Smith entering the courthouse this morning. The grand jury, which normally meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, had not been seen inside the federal courthouse since last week.

