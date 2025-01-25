Watch CBS News
President Trump visits Florida for first time since second inauguration. Here's what to know

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI President Trump is visiting Florida this weekend for the first time since he was sworn back into the White House.

Mr. Trump is arriving in Miami on Saturday after spending time in Asheville, North Carolina, to tour the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene last year, and Southern California to survey the devastation caused by recent wildfires that burned throughout the Los Angeles area.

The last time Mr. Trump was in Florida was right before his second inauguration, where he and his transition team spent their post-election days at his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

