Newly released video of Trump Presidential Library in downtown Miami draws mixed reactions

A proposed presidential library for Donald Trump in downtown Miami is generating both excitement and controversy after a newly released video offered the first glimpse of the project.

The two-minute rendering, shared by Trump's son, Eric Trump, shows a towering glass skyscraper overlooking Biscayne Bay, with the name "Trump" illuminated near the top. If built, the structure could become one of the tallest buildings in the area. Plans call for the library and museum to be constructed on a parking lot adjacent to the historic Freedom Tower—a site widely recognized as a symbol for Cuban exiles.

Critics argue the scale of the proposed tower could overshadow the landmark both physically and symbolically.

"It's overshadowing what this country and this city stand for," said Albert Sanchez, a student at Miami Dade College, whose campus sits just blocks away. Sanchez described the project as "distasteful," adding that many students and faculty oppose the development.

Others, however, support the proposal. Natalia Flores, also a student at Miami Dade College, said she views the project as an opportunity.

"I really like it... sharing information, developing more — that's really good," she said.

Some downtown residents echoed that sentiment, framing their support around politics. One resident said backing the project is about supporting the president, noting Trump was elected to office and deserves recognition.

The proposal has already faced opposition in recent months. Historian Marvin Dunn previously challenged the plan, but despite pushback, the Miami Dade College Board voted in favor of donating the land for the project.

The 2.6-acre site, located at 500–540 Biscayne Boulevard, has been appraised at more than $67 million.

Still, questions remain about the building's purpose and scale. Critics argue the design resembles a luxury condominium more than a traditional presidential library.

City officials have yet to weigh in publicly. CBS News Miami reached out to the District 2 commissioner and the mayor's office for comment, but as of now, no response has been provided.