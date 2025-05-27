Trump to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Washington — President Trump said he would pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are in prison for charges that include bank fraud and tax evasion, in an emotional call with their children on Tuesday.

"Your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow," Mr. Trump said in a nearly two-minute-long clip of the call shared by a White House aide. "I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life."

The couple was sentenced in 2022, with Todd Chrisley receiving 12 years and Julie Chrisley receiving seven years.

Reality TV personalities Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018, in Universal City, California. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

The Justice Department said the couple, who starred on "Chrisley Knows Best," submitted false financial statements to obtain more than $30 million in personal loans to pay for their luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel. They used new fraudulent loans to pay back old ones and then filed for bankruptcy.

While later earning millions from their reality TV show, the couple concealed their income from the IRS to avoid paying nearly $500,000 in delinquent taxes, while also failing to file tax returns and pay taxes from 2013 through 2016.

Julie Chrisley was also convicted of obstruction of justice.

In the release announcing their prison sentence in 2022, a Justice Department attorney said "their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."

In his call Tuesday with the couple's children, Mr. Trump said the couple received "pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing."

The couple's daughter, Savannah, has been seeking a pardon for her parents. In an interview with Mr. Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News earlier this month, she said her parents had been unfairly targeted because of their celebrity status, adding that prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, had referred to them as "the Trumps of the South."

"When I saw, obviously, what the president was going through, what my family has gone through, it was very, it was eerily similar," she said, comparing her family's case to Mr. Trump's legal troubles.