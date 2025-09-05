Trump announces plans to host 2026 G20 summit at his Doral resort

Washington — The United States plans to host the 2026 Group of 20 summit of world leaders at President Trump's golf course and spa in Doral, Florida, fulfilling a plan the president initially proposed during his first term.

Mr. Trump revealed his decision to hold the G20 in Miami in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who is seen as a potential future nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, is set to serve as the point person for the summit. The president said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is organizing the agenda for the meeting, which will focus on "unleashing economic prosperity by limiting, eliminating the burdens of regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies."

The White House said in a statement Friday that Trump Doral would host the summit "at-cost, and will receive no profit from either the State Department or a foreign government." The gathering is scheduled for Dec. 14-15, 2026.

Mr. Trump planned to host a G7 summit at the resort in 2020 but dropped the idea amid widespread criticism and ethical concerns about hosting a major global gathering at one of his own properties, which would reap revenue from the gathering. Ultimately, the meeting was scrapped and held virtually as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort, which Mr. Trump purchased in 2012 for $150 million, first opened in the 1960s. Situated in a densely populated area of metro Miami, it sits beneath the flight approach route to Miami International Airport, and includes four golf courses, a 48,000-square-foot spa, a massive pool with a 125-foot slide, and a more than 24,000-square-foot ballroom. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was in the Oval Office for Mr. Trump's announcement.

The G20 is an economic forum comprising 19 countries and two other blocs, the European Union and the African Union, representing most of the world's largest developed and emerging economies. Member countries account for around 85% of global gross domestic product and more than 75% of global trade, according to the G20 website. It is larger and more geographically diverse than the G7, which includes the U.S., Canada, Japan and other European powers.

The location of the meeting alternates among member nations, and this year's G20 will take place in November in South Africa, but Mr. Trump has signaled he doesn't plan to attend, amid disagreements with the South African government over its treatment of White farmers.

Host nations may also invite other countries to attend as observers, and the president extended an invitation for next year's G20 summit to the newly elected president of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, when he was at the White House on Wednesday.

An administration official said the U.S. "will be taking a back-to-basics approach to its host year, streamlining the summit and related workstreams and aligning the agenda with the G20's founding goals of economic growth and financial stability." As a result, the official said the White House expects "the guest list to be smaller than recent G20 summits."

