Trump visits Fort Myers to rally support for Byron Donalds in Florida ahead of midterm elections

President Donald Trump is visiting Fort Myers this Friday for a Republican campaign rally aimed at boosting voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The visit is also intended to drum up support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is also expected to make an appearance at the event.

The rally will take place at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, where Mr. Trump is expected to address supporters at 2 p.m. According to the Republican Party of Florida, event programming is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The president's visit comes as early voting is underway in Florida. The Fort Myers stop is part of a nationwide campaign push by Mr. Trump to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterms. In recent weeks, the president has traveled to several states, including Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa, with another rally scheduled for Sunday in Michigan.

Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power welcomed Mr. Trump's return to the state, saying the president would highlight Republican priorities, including tax cuts and policies affecting seniors and working families.

"Every election counts. It is all about turnout now," Power said in a statement announcing the rally.

The event comes less than two weeks before voters head to the polls in several closely watched races across Florida, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate and congressional seats.