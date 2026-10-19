President Trump to visit Port Huron for campaign rally, city officials say

President Trump will be in Southeast Michigan on Sunday for a rally on behalf of Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The GOP said the Midterm Rally will take place in St. Clair County, with a location to be announced. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with remarks starting at 3 p.m., according to the event notice on the party's website. Those who sign up to attend can request up to four tickets.

The City of Port Huron has announced separately that the event will take place at McMorran Place Arena in downtown Port Huron.

"Our team is hard at work preparing to welcome the President of the United States for the first presidential visit in Port Huron and St. Clair County history," city officials said.

Mr. Trump has been on a campaign swing in recent weeks, with visits from Ohio to Alaska. His vice president, JD Vance, also has been on the campaign trail with a rally in Monroe on Oct. 15.

Mr. Trump carried Michigan in 2016 and 2024, and both parties view the battleground state as central to the 2026 midterm elections.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 14, 2026.