With dueling rallies, Trump and DeSantis give glimpse of what 2024 presidential showdown could look like

Florida voters on possible Trump 2024 run Florida voters on midterms, possible Trump 2024 presidential run 05:18

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held dueling rallies in Florida over the weekend — a preview of what a presidential primary showdown could look like in 2024.

Trump, who is not on any ballot, has been encouraging his supporters to vote for Republican candidates this midterm election, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. But as he did so at a rally over the weekend, he also touted himself ahead of another possible White House run, which he has teased for weeks.

During a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, the former president also touted his poll numbers within the party and introduced a new nickname for his potential 2024 rival: "Ron DeSanctimonious."

DeSantis, who has not responded to the nickname, has not ruled out a presidential run. And while Trump held his rally in Florida, DeSantis held his own on the other side of the state.

But before any presidential campaign, he needs to win his race for re-election against his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist.

During a debate earlier this month, Crist accused DeSantis — who is heavily favored in local and state polls to win the Florida gubernatorial race — of being distracted by his White House ambitions.

Crist acknowledged to CBS News he is in a "tough race," and that the results of Tuesday's election could be an indication of where the country is going.

Meanwhile, voters who attended Trump's Miami rally said they are already looking toward 2024.

"I think Donald Trump's our ticket," said rally attendee Denise Ebers. She also said that if Trump doesn't run, she would support DeSantis as the Republican candidate.

The former president has not said he is running for the Republican nomination in 2024, but if he does seek the nomination, he could face competition from other GOP members like former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.