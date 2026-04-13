Trump criticizes Pope Leo XIV as AI image sparks backlash among Christians

A growing public feud between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV is drawing sharp reactions from religious leaders and political observers alike, after a controversial social media post and escalating criticism between the two men.

Speaking this week, Trump said he is "not a fan" of the pope, taking aim at his views on foreign policy - particularly amid global tensions, including the Iran war.

The pope, responding to questions from journalists, declined to engage directly with the president's criticism.

"I don't want to get into a debate with him," Pope Leo XIV said, adding he does not fear Trump or his administration and will continue promoting peace.

AI image fuels backlash among Christians

The latest flashpoint came after Trump shared - and later deleted - an AI-generated image of himself that many interpreted as portraying him in a Christ-like form.

The president defended the post, saying it was misunderstood. "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor... had to do with Red Cross," Trump said.

Still, the image sparked backlash from Christians across the political spectrum, with critics calling it inappropriate and offensive.

An AI-generated image of Trump, widely seen as depicting him in a Christ-like manner. Truth Social

Miami archbishop weighs in

At the Archdiocese of Miami, Archbishop Thomas Wenski offered a measured response when asked about both the image and the broader tensions between the president and the pope.

When shown the AI image, Wenski acknowledged multiple interpretations.

"It could be a doctor that's looking very Christ-like... Jesus was a doctor of souls," Wenski said, adding that the president's explanation may help address some concerns.

On the broader disagreement, Wenski noted that differences between world leaders - even between a pope and a president - are not unusual.

"The Pope is a big boy... he has thick skin," Wenski said. "He will continue to witness the Gospel... in season and out of season."

Archbishop Thomas Wenski gave a measured response to questions about the image and tensions between the president and pope. CBS News Miami

No apology, continued criticism

Trump was also asked whether he would apologize to the pope amid the escalating rhetoric.

His answer: no.

"No, I don't, because Pope Leo said things that are wrong," Trump said.

Wenski emphasized that the pope's role is not to seek approval, but to remain committed to his faith and message.

"He doesn't do what he does to please the crowd... The only person the Pope really has to please is the Lord," Wenski said.

A broader divide

The exchange highlights a deeper divide between political power and religious leadership - one playing out publicly at a time of global instability.

While Trump faces criticism from both political parties over the dispute, Pope Leo XIV has reiterated his focus on peace, pointing to the suffering of civilians worldwide.

"Too many people are suffering... too many innocent people are being killed," the pope said.