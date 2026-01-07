House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Trump to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 24

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday formally invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 24, he announced.

"Together in 2025, your administration and the 119th Congress delivered one of the most consequential agendas in history, and Americans across this great country will experience the tangible results of commonsense governance," Johnson wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump. "We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance."

Republicans control the House and Senate and are working to hold onto their majority in the lower chamber in the November midterm elections.

Johnson's formal invitation to Mr. Trump comes after he said in response to a question from CBS News that the State of the Union was likely to take place Feb. 24, but said the address hadn't yet been officially scheduled.

"We were looking at some alternative dates and trying to figure out what works," Johnson said at a news conference. "But I think that's the week that we're in session in mid-to-late February and that would be the preference of the White House."

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, added, "wait for further development" but "it's coming."

The address will mark Mr. Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term. Last year, Mr. Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in March, but it was not considered a formal State of the Union address.

During their first year, president typically address a joint session of Congress early on in their tenure to outline a vision or agenda, before delivering State of the Union addresses to lawmakers in subsequent years.