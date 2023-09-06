Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Tropical Storm Lee expected to intensify into dangerous hurricane by weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Tracking Tropical Storm Lee 9/6/2023 5AM
Tracking Tropical Storm Lee 9/6/2023 5AM 02:23

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Lee which is near hurricane strength in the tropical Central Atlantic.

storm-1-track.png
Tropical Storm Lee 9/6/2023 5AM NEXT Weather

The National Hurricane Center expects Lee to rapidly intensify into a hurricane on Wednesday and strengthen into a dangerous major Category 4 hurricane by Saturday because the wind shear will lessen and it will be over very warm water.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Lee was about 1265 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph.

storm-1-spaghetti.png
Forecast computer models for Lee NEXT Weather

Although Lee is forecast to possibly stay north or be near the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where the center will track during this time frame. Lee is expected to likely bring some impacts to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico this weekend.

According to CBS News Miami Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera Lee is forecast to turn to the north and away from the US coast.

Cabrera said there are no global computer models that show Lee as a threat to the US. The only uncertainty is when it will take a turn to the north.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:42 AM

