Raid at rapper Trippie Redd's Broward home leads to arrest in a double shooting in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood

A law enforcement raid at a Southwest Ranches home owned by rapper Trippie Redd has led to an arrest in connection with a shooting in Wynwood that left two men injured.

Authorities converged on the property around 6 p.m. Wednesday, where neighbors captured video of approximately a dozen armed officers entering the residence through a front door covered in plywood. The rapper was not arrested as part of the warrant.

Davie Police, working in collaboration with Fort Lauderdale Police, Sunrise Police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the ATF, and the Plantation Police Department's SWAT team, arrested 25-year-old Braveone Jones on two counts of attempted murder.

The charges stem from a Sept. 15 shooting off 24th Street in Wynwood. The two victims were 18 and 23 years old, with CBS News Miami reporting at the time that one of the men was in critical condition.

Neighbors expressed surprise at the sudden police presence in their quiet community.

"It's really quiet, and it was a surprise," said Mystic Duke. "What we thought about was, is our neighbor okay, are they safe? Are we safe? What's going on?"

Jones is currently being held at the Broward County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.