Double shooting in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood injures 2, officials say

An investigation is underway in Wynwood to try and determine what led up to a double shooting near a popular restaurant that injured two men early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Miami Fire-Rescue said that first responders were called to 316 Northwest 24th Street, the location of Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, just after midnight Tuesday regarding two people who had been shot.

When units arrived at the scene, they said they found the two men, an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to Ryder Trauma in serious but stable condition, Miami Fire-Rescue said.

An apparent double shooting in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood left two men injured early Tuesday morning, officials say.

Now, the Miami Police Department is investigating what led up to the gunfire.

A CBS News Miami viewer provided video of the scene immediately after the double shooting. It appears to show both men on the ground, with one of them possibly being shot in the buttocks, and the other shot in the chest area.

The video shows Good Samaritans and first responders tending to the injured men before they are loaded onto stretchers and put into an ambulance to be brought to the hospital.

"I was working, and all I saw was people running in the store and running down the street," witness Landen Turner said. "I came out, and there was two young men shot. It's crazy, because it's a really nice area. You don't see stuff like this."

CBS News Miami has reached out to the City of Miami Police Department for more information about the double shooting.