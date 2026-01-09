Tributes grow as police investigate Hollywood Beach killing

New details are emerging in the death of a woman whose body was found on Hollywood Beach the day after Christmas.

Police say 56‑year‑old Heather Asendorf was discovered by a passerby. People who frequent the beach say she was a familiar sight at the bandshell near Margaritaville, where she danced most nights in brightly lit shoes.

Harrison, a frequent visitor who did not want to give his last name, said he saw her nearly every day.

"She was very friendly, polite. She loved to dance," he said.

Suspect arrested four days later

Four days after she was found, Hollywood police arrested 28‑year‑old Brandon McCray and charged him with sexual battery, kidnapping, and battery by strangulation.

McCray was taken into custody at a Hollywood motel off Federal Highway. His permanent address is listed in Coconut Creek, where no one answered the door when approached for comment about his arrest.

Police are still working to determine how Asendorf's path crossed with McCray's.

Tributes pour in from friends

Tributes for Asendorf are pouring in, especially from the annual State College Townie Reunion community in central Pennsylvania, where she had deep roots.

Among the messages shared:

"A beautiful friend forever in our hearts."

"Unforgettable. A sweet soul."

"I still can't wrap my mind around this one. She was so amazing."

"One of our shining stars has left the stage."

Investigation remains active

Hollywood police say their investigation is ongoing, and McCray could face additional charges as detectives continue to piece together what happened.