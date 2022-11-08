Tri-Rail services suspended due to Tropical Storm Nicole

MIAMI - Tri-Rail services will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Tri-Rail service for Wednesday will end with train P630 as the last northbound (departing Miami Airport Station at 3:10 p.m. and arriving at Mangonia Park Station at 5:10 p.m.) and P637 as the last southbound (departing Mangonia Park Station at 4:25 p.m. and arriving at Miami Airport Station at 6:27 p.m.) to allow time to secure the corridor safely before the storm's anticipated landfall in the evening.

Services will remain suspended on Thursday to allow time to inspect the corridor after the storm's departure and begin the recovery work to restore service for Friday.