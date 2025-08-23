Pedestrian injured after train crash involving 3 vehicles in Fort Lauderdale, police say

A pedestrian was struck by a car after a train crash early Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Officials said just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to the incident in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd St. after a report of a train crash involving three vehicles.

Police learned that three vehicles were stopped on the train tracks when a train approached the railroad crossing. The train struck one vehicle, and the other two vehicles collided when trying to get off the tracks, leading to one of those vehicles hitting a woman, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue. Her condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Eastbound and westbound traffic from West Broward Blvd. to West Davie Blvd. was closed for at least three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

No other injuries have been reported. Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.