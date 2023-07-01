TRAFFIC: Palmetto Expressway congested after accident with injuries

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- An accident is causing delays on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes near Northwest 36th Street.

The off-ramp is currently closed.

FHP reported injuries and is currently investigating the accident.

Officials want to remind everyone to stay safe on the roads due to this busy travel holiday weekend.

