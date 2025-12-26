Tractor-trailer fire shuts down southbound I-95 in Miami during Friday morning commute

A tractor-trailer fire shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 79th Street in Miami early Friday morning, causing major traffic backups around 6 a.m.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m. this Friday, and prompted a full closure of southbound I-95 at the 79th Street area as firefighters rushed to the scene. Live video showed flames engulfing much of the truck, including the cab, while thick smoke billowed over the highway.

Fire crews arrived within minutes and began attacking the fire with multiple hoses after the truck had already been burning for some time. Video showed firefighters directing powerful streams of water toward the back of the tractor-trailer as smoke continued to drift across the southbound lanes.

Traffic came to a standstill in the area, with backups stretching as far north as Northwest 125th Street. At one point, it appeared that possibly one express lane remained open, but officials warned that additional closures were possible if smoke conditions worsened and reduced visibility.

Drivers heading south were urged to exit early, including at Northwest 151st Street, and use alternate routes such as Seventh Avenue before rejoining I-95 near Northwest 62nd Street to avoid the congestion.

As of the latest update, firefighters appeared to be gaining better control of the flames, while first responders continued working at the scene. No additional details were immediately available.