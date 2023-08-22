Tracking The Tropics: Hello Harold, Tropical Depression Gert barely hanging on

MIAMI - As we head into the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are heating up with activity.

Tropical Storm Harold formed overnight in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward the coast of Texas.

Early Tuesday morning, the storm was about 155 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Tropical Storm Harold NEXT Weather

Harold was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph. It is expected to continue in this direction and move inland over south Texas by midday. Some strengthening is possible before Harold reaches the Texas coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, Texas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Franklin is drifting slowly in the Atlantic with no change in intensity.

Tuesday morning it was about 255 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It was moving to the northwest at 3 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

The system should turn north on Tuesday and the center is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, traverse the island, and move off of the northern coast on Thursday. Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic's entire north and east coast from the Haiti border eastward and southward to Isla Saona and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic's entire south coast from Haiti border eastward

to Isla Saona and Haiti's entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border.

Tropical Depression Gert is barely hanging on and could dissipate at any time.

Tuesday morning, the center of the system was about 290 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm.

None of the storms are a threat to South Florida.