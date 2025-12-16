Driver arrested for allegedly towing car with 4-year-old inside outside Sunrise restaurant, police say

A tow truck driver is facing felony charges after towing a car away with a young girl still inside.

Surveillance video provided to CBS News Miami showed the moment a tow truck quickly pulled up to take a blue car away on Sunday in Sunrise.

In the video, a man believed to be the owner of the car was seen frantically running up and yelling at the driver to stop because his 4-year-old daughter was inside, according to the arrest report from the Sunrise Police Department.

He told police that he went to the Bistro Creole Restaurant on West Oakland Park Boulevard for just two minutes, when the tow truck began to take his car. That's when he ran out and chased after the tow truck.

According to the police report, he saw his daughter fall out of the car, and he ran into traffic to get her to safety.

Tow truck driver faces child neglect charges

The driver of the tow truck, identified as 34-year-old Sergio Suarez, was arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm.

"This one stood out to me; he towed a vehicle allegedly without checking whether or not there was anyone in the vehicle, and there was a child in the vehicle, who then had to jump out of the vehicle in the middle of the road," said Judge Corey Friedman.

Suarez appeared in bond court on Monday. His lawyer defended him, claiming he and his colleague checked the car three times, and he was "at a loss" as to where the neglect charge came from.

According to the report, police called the tow company, All-Ways Towing in Pembroke Park, to ask Suarez to come back to the scene. When he did, he dropped the car off away from the officers and tried to leave the scene again. He was pulled over by police a short time later.

Child suffered minor injuries

"It doesn't make sense to me if a 4-year-old had to jump out of the vehicle and had injuries that anybody checked the vehicle because they would have been able to see a 4-year-old," Friedman said.

The girl had minor injuries on her arms and legs and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Multiple witnesses saw the whole thing happen, according to the police report.

"I wanted to tear up. I have nieces and nephews; anything can happen. Thank God the little girl made it home safe, safe to her family," said Aidan, of Coral Springs.

CBS News Miami reached out to All-Ways Towing and was told no comment.