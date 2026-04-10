Transportation by boat can cut down on congestion for Tortuga Music Festival

The Tortuga Music Festival kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, and thousands of people are expected to attend to catch some good music and good vibes.

Streets are expected to be congested during the festival, but getting there could be a bit easier by using water taxis.

Shawna Pearson is visiting South Florida for the festival from Vermont. She was lucky enough to snag a hotel so close to the festival that she could just watch it from her balcony.

"We don't have to go in for all of them," she told CBS News Mimi. "We can just watch from our balcony and enjoy."

A man named Warren is visiting from New Jersey, and also decided to just stay somewhere within walking distance. He says that's the most convenient method.

"For sure. Especially if you drink," he said.

About 30,000 people are expected to pack A1A throughout the weekend.

The water taxi service is right behind the venue, and the 15 different boats can take 6,000 people around the bay.

"Right here we out you right in the center of the action and steps away from the VIP entrance of the main event, said Water Taxi president Greg Farley.

Farley said this will cut down on congestion on the roads, and it's a scenic way to get around.

"It's huge if anyone has been here before for this event, for the boat show, they know traffic gets super jammed up," he said. "And not only that, your experience of being here for this event, Tortuga, the biggest country music festival on the beach, and what better way to get there than by water."

Pearson said her group could walk to the venue, but they already have arrangements to cut through the car and foot traffic on the main strip.

"We met a friend last night in our hotel who has a little side-by-side that he runs up and down the beach inside," she said. "So, he can offer us a little lift if we need it."

Some of the big names on the card will be Post Malone and Kenny Cheney.

Police and fire will have extra manpower all weekend, and A1A will be closed each night from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in both directions as the concert lets out.