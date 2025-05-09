Top Hat Deli in Fort Lauderdale dishes up authentic Jewish classics and family tradition

It's all about honoring family and tradition at Top Hat Deli off NE 3 Street in Fort Lauderdale. The classic Jewish deli, complete with a full bar, is owned by restaurateur Elliot Wolf who opened the popular spot 10 years ago and named it after his grandfather Max's original vintage top hat.

"It's a silk strung hat. My grandfather brought it over from Germany in the 1930s. You can see his initials are still in there and it was probably made in the 1920s," Wolf explained, showing off the carefully preserved family heirloom.

Wolf's father and grandfather, who were in the food business, have passed. This restaurant stands as an homage to them.

"That's what everything's about. I mean they made me who I am today. Without them I wouldn't be here. You have to honor your heritage and not forget who you are and where you came from. So that's what I did," Wolf explained.

What Wolf has created is a "Be Nice" atmosphere where friendly service and great food go hand in hand. The restaurant even sells mugs and t-shirts with phrases like "Be Nice" and "What Am I, Chopped Liver?" adding to the deli's charm.

On a random Tuesday morning, the restaurant was bustling.

"In about 20 minutes we'll be overflowing," Wolf said. "That's the idea and we want to just keep growing and getting better."

The restaurant has developed a devoted following.

"People are great, walk in, everyone kind of knows your name. Great breakfast place, great lunch place, so yeah, I come here on weekends for a little brunch, a little mimosa, or during the week for a little sandwich or a salad, so it's great," Paul Kogan, who visits up to five times a week, said.

"Great food, great service and it's close to where I work down the street, so we try to come here as much as we can," Todd Finkel, another regular customer, said.

His favorite item?

"The brisket sandwich is excellent," he said.

Top Hat dishes up delicious Jewish deli classics

Meats like corned beef and pastrami are all made on premises. Specialty sandwiches are the standouts, with the Reuben being a must-try menu item.

"I mean you're a Jewish deli. I mean you got to do a Reuben," Wolf insisted when asked about signature dishes.

Also the matzo ball soup.

Top Hat's famous matzo ball soup, known as "Jewish Penicillin," is perfection. It features fresh chicken in broth, homemade noodles and a soft and tender matzo ball.

The Reuben sandwich on grilled rye showcases house-made corned beef, sauerkraut and melty Swiss cheese with Russian dressing and it's served with a side of homemade potato chips.It's tender, juicy and flavorful.

Also, don't miss the yummy classic black and white cookies.

The story and family history continues in unexpected ways, even in the candy selection, which includes licorice chips that were actually named "Chips" for and by Wolf's grandfather.

With its commitment to quality, tradition, and community, it's easy to see why Top Hat Deli has become such a beloved Fort Lauderdale institution.

Top Hat Deli, at 415 NE 3 Street, is open every day for breakfast and lunch.