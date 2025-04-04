Toddler rescued from Miami Beach apartment where police found drugs and guns, police say

Several resourceful Miami Beach Police officers were able to get a toddler living in an apartment with drugs and loaded guns to safety.

Police said they were familiar with the building due to past calls.

"Our officers responded to shootings at this location, multiple overdoses at this location," police spokesman Christopher Bess said.

During an undercover operation in late March, police confirmed that a man, who they identified as Keianti Collins, was selling drugs out of the apartment at 701 11 Street.

"They did a lot of controlled narcotic sales in the location and they knew who the targets were," Bess said.

Typical drug bust out due to presence of toddler

However, when police decided to take down the operation a typical drug bust was not an option because they learned a 2-year-old lived in the unit.

"We know that fentanyl can kill an adult, so imagine what it can do to a 2-year-old baby," Bess said.

So instead of barging in with guns drawn, they thought outside of the box and came up with a ruse. Officers staged a gas leak and over a bullhorn demanded everyone inside to get out.

Police body-worn cameras show a woman living in the apartment walk out first holding a young child in her arms. They were detained by police.

A short time later, Collins exited the building, and he was taken into custody.

"He was like an uncle. The (child's) father arrived shortly after and he was also arrested," Bess said.

The father, identified as Stephen Rich, is now facing several charges including child neglect.

Police seize guns found under pillow on bed where child slept

When officers entered the apartment they found several loaded guns, two of which were under a pillow on the bed in the main bedroom, more than seven pounds of cannabis, multiple pill bottles containing oxycodone and two ziplock bags containing cocaine and oxycodone pills, according to the police.

During questioning, police said the woman told investigators she casually dates Collins but did not live in the apartment, investigators said. She said the child often sleeps in the bed where the loaded guns were found, according to the arrest report.

Police said they wee glad their clever way to get the people inside the building to come out worked.

"Two loaded guns were located underneath the pillow, it was within arm's reach of the child. This child was put in harm's way and was in a very, very dangerous environment, and our officers barging in could have made it worse," Bess said.

The child is now in the custody of the state's Department of Children and Families.