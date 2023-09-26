Dating app Tinder launches exclusive $500/month subscription

MIAMI -- 'Tinder Select,' a new invite-only membership tier, costs $500 dollars a month.

However, the new option is only being offered to less than one percent of users.

Accepted users are allowed to direct message people without matching first.

Members can also see and be seen by the app's most sought-after profiles.

Users will also have the option of hiding ads and see all of the 'likes' sent from the past week.

This represents the fourth paid tier option within Tinder's platform.