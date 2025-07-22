Thunderstorms and possible flash flooding threaten Broward, parts of South Florida Tuesday evening

Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected to expand across South Florida Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, according to CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

In Miami-Dade, thunderstorms forced a ground stop to be issued for Miami International Airport.

Broward County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Cabrera said weather models are now in better agreement, increasing confidence that storms will become widespread through the evening. Rainfall rates could reach 3 to 4 inches per hour, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches likely and isolated areas seeing more than 5 inches.

"High rainfall rates could lead to 2-4 inches of rain with local amounts up to 5 inches possible," Cabrera said, adding that flood advisories and flash flooding are likely.

Slow-moving storms are expected to push all the way to the coast. Cabrera emphasized that while some uncertainty remains, current trends point to expanding storm activity and significant rainfall across the region.