Thunderstorms and possible flash flooding threaten Broward, parts of South Florida Tuesday evening

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

South Florida weather for Tuesday 7/22/25
South Florida weather for Tuesday 7/22/25 02:11

Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected to expand across South Florida Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, according to CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

In Miami-Dade, thunderstorms forced a ground stop to be issued for Miami International Airport. 

Broward County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service

Cabrera said weather models are now in better agreement, increasing confidence that storms will become widespread through the evening. Rainfall rates could reach 3 to 4 inches per hour, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches likely and isolated areas seeing more than 5 inches.

"High rainfall rates could lead to 2-4 inches of rain with local amounts up to 5 inches possible," Cabrera said, adding that flood advisories and flash flooding are likely.

Slow-moving storms are expected to push all the way to the coast. Cabrera emphasized that while some uncertainty remains, current trends point to expanding storm activity and significant rainfall across the region.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

