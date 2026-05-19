Thrive Art District in Fort Lauderdale transformed from a forgotten block to a new hidden gem

What was once called a forgotten block in the city between Sunrise and Sistrunk has been transformed into a new destination. The Thrive Art District, built on what were once rundown warehouses in Progresso Village, has become one of Fort Lauderdale's newest hidden gems.

"When we got here, the place was pretty much mechanics and rag shops," said Jonathan Fish, a Thrive Art District co-owner.

Fish and his brother, Abraham Fish, own the property and invested $20 million to revamp the over 5-acre lot.

"We have beautiful art which opens your mind when you walk around, qualitative art, artists from all over the world came here to paint, we also have businesses that are creative," Fish said.

The district currently hosts more than 40 businesses, including a record store, a vintage shop, fitness studios, a romance bookstore, and a matcha shop that has gained a viral following.

"We hand craft every single drink made to order, most of our ingredients are made in-house, no junk added in," an Alma Matcha manager said.

There is also a brewery and restaurant with a made-from-scratch menu. "We make everything in-house, the dough, the bread," said Marcos Cabrera.

Cabrera, co-owner of Uncommon Path Brewing, said customers often tell him they had no idea the district was tucked back in the area. "We're slowly starting to get there, but I feel like a lot of people in Fort Lauderdale don't have a clue this exists over here. It's more like, hey, we've heard about it, we've never checked it out," Cabrera said.

It is easy to drive right past the area from Sistrunk Boulevard near NW Fifth Avenue.

"That is an area that's always struggled, the Progresso Village area right by the railroad tracks is that transition from Flagler Village down to the Sistrunk corridor, it's really needed a lift," said Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Steven Glassman.

Glassman said the goal is to create a seamless connection from Thrive to Flagler and FAT Village. "Just that people's presence, that activation, makes an area safer. I will tell you I've also advocated for and we are now also going to be doing more lighting in that area, better sidewalks in that area, better parking in that area," Glassman said.

With blight now in the rearview, the businesses have high hopes for a thriving future.

"It took a vision, it took a risk, and it took a chance, and we were willing to do it because we believed in this project and we're seeing it happen, we're very excited," Fish said.

The Thrive Art District hosts an art walk on the last Saturday of the month and a car show on the last Sunday of each month.