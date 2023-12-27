Watch CBS News
Three men injured in Miami shooting

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Three men are in the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

According to police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of NW 1st Avenue and 12th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the three men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police did not release their conditions.

Detectives who reviewed surveillance video from the area said an argument between the three men appears to have led to the shooting.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 6:00 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

