Florida high school students accused of making 'two hit lists' of select students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY -- Three high school students were arrested after allegedly making two "hit lists" targeting students at a Florida high school, according to a Facebook statement from St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The three students, who attended Creekside High School, are accused of making a "hit list" and a "lethal injection list", according to Youth Service Unit (YSU).

Deputies with St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say the "hit list" was created for certain students the group wanted to physically harm and the "lethal hit list" was created for students the group wanted to kill.

According to deputies, they discovered group text messages about targeted students which included photographs with faces circled, aerial photographs of Creekside High School with an on-campus location circled, and the use of firearms.