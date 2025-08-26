Watch CBS News
Three arrested, drugs and guns seized in West Park raid, BSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami
The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies raided a West Park residence last Friday, seizing narcotics, cash, firearms and vehicles.

The raid followed what investigators described as repeated complaints of violence, drug sales and threats against law enforcement at the property.

Drugs, cash and firearms recovered

According to the sheriff's office, detectives from the West Park District Crime Suppression Team executed a search warrant Aug. 22, at a residence in the 5200 block of S.W. 22nd St.

Deputies reported finding more than 1,000 grams of marijuana, over $5,200 in cash and seven firearms. Also, four vehicles were impounded, BSO said.

Those facing charges were identified as Bruce Ceasar, 37, Terrick Murray, 47 and Santos Diaz, 25, the agency said.

The men face charges of possession with intent to distribute.

Ceasar also was charged with obstructing law enforcement during the search, while Diaz faces an additional charge of possessing drug equipment.

Investigation tied to July 4 gunfire

The sheriff's office said the investigation began after deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the same residence on July 4.

Deputies reported encountering a large and hostile crowd and facing threats of violence. Detectives later confirmed drugs were being sold at the property, which they said had created fear in the neighborhood.

According to the agency, multiple BSO units assisted in the operation, including crime suppression teams, the Gang Investigations Unit, SWAT, K-9, aviation, drone and intelligence officers.

