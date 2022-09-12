The Drew Barrymore Show is all about "optimism TV"

MIAMI - "The Drew Barrymore Show" is back for its 3rd season, but on this day, the main star herself, like many of us, was having a rough start.

She was struggling with a pesky earring and rushing into her chair.

She opened with an out-of-breath "Hi Lisa," to CBS4's Lisa Petrillo, who asked her how she's doing.

"This is how I am," she said, looking a bit harried.

"I'm incapable of fake and BS. If this is the mood, I'm in or the mode. I'm in when you're like running with your hair on fire, so be it. I hate people who fake it and say HI! I'm just great!"

It is that authentic realness that makes the award-winning actress, businesswoman, TV host, and mom so relatable and so well-loved.

Her show is optimism TV.

The goal is to bring information and inspiration to the daytime audience.

"I want to be a bright spot, not a blind spot. We're in tough times in the world and I want this to be an antidote without pretending we're not fully aware of everything that's happening," she said.

"I also love comedy. It's my coping mechanism, even if it gets real dark. I'm just like let's bring on the laughter."

She has a new True Crimes segment, where the real crime has a happy ending.

But it's sitting down for real interviews with those who are famous and those who aren't, that has become her new passion.

"I'm trying to do what you do, Lisa. I love journalism. I love news," she explained.

"I love the art of a good conversation. I've certainly been on the other side of an interview my whole life, so I'm like how could we make this different."

Like her upcoming segment with pop star Katy Perry.

"When I was going through a divorce and I moved from LA to New York and a career change, a lot was piled on. Me and my girls would sing "Roar" and that was our song to make us feel like we were not lost or displaced. So, to get to say thank you to Katy Perry for that, was such a gift," Barrymore said.

Petrillo asked her if she has any secrets about dealing with pressure and stress.

"I have no interest in selling that I've got this under control. Its messy life is messy and so I'm trying to do my best but it doesn't always look or feel perfect, that is for sure," Barrymore said

The Drew Barrymore Show is on weekday mornings at 9:30 am on CBS4, following CBS 4 News at 9 am.